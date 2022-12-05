Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Ninth Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants entered the ninth week, and Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. The contestants are given two ropes, with two knots in each rope. Competitors stand on top of a springboard, holding only one rope with one hand and untying the other contestant's rope while protecting their hand from the other contestants. Anyway, as last week this week also there is no captaincy task without Dhanalakshmi and Azeem's drama and ugly spat. On the other hand, Vikraman is impressing the audience with patience levels towards Azeem's arguments. Most of the contestants say that Vikraman will bag the season 6 trophy.

Well, the contestants who got nominated for the ninth-week elimination process are Azeem, Shivin, Janany, ADK, Amudhavanan, Ram, and Ayesha.