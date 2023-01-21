Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Mid Week Eviction

Hey Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, are you excited about the grand finale? Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale will be aired on the 21st and 22nd at 7 pm on Vijay Television. In the recent episode, we can see eliminated contestants entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house to boost up the contestants for the finale. Amudhavanan is a recent contestant to get eliminated from the show. Amudhavanan walked out of the show by taking the cash prize offered by Bigg Boss. The contestants who are in the glasshouse for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 finale race are Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini.

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss announced mid-week elimination. The contestants unexpected the mid-week elimination as there is one day left for the finale. The unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 reports say that Nandini has many chances to get an eviction pass. Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin are topping the voting polls with the highest voting percentage, while Nandini is at the bottom with the least voting percentage. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil social media pages predict that Azeem may bag the trophy. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.