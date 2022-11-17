Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Makers To Remove Manikandan?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestant Manikandan's video is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video is about Manikandan carrying electronic items inside the Bigg Bis house. It is known that no electronic items are allowed inside the house, and if any contestant violates the rules, they will be suspended from the show. Manikandan revealed to his Bigg Boss Tamil 6 co-contestants that his shoes have Bluetooth access. After the Bigg Boss crew heard their conversation, they immediately took Manikandan's shoe for checking and said they would give it back later. Anyway, it is unknown what happened later between Manikandan and the Bigg Boss crew. But there are rumours doing the rounds on social media websites that Bigg Boss might suspend Manikandan for breaking BB rules. A section of the audience says that Kamal Hasaan might seek clarity from Manikandan over the issue in the weekend episode. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil makers will decide. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

