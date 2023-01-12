Bigg Boss Tamil season 6  Finale Week Voting Result

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is completing its 14th week and entering its finale week. The contestants who are in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house for the finale battle are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. Bigg Boss did not assign any tasks for the contestants except the nomination task. Bigg Boss Tamil eliminated contestants are entering the house to entertain the audience, and enjoying the finale contestants. There is speculation that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers are planning to celebrate Pongal with a few special guests in the house. Wel, the contestants who are on the nomination list for finale elimination are ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 voting results, ADK, Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman are in the same safe zone. Meanwhile, Kathirravan and Nandhini are in the danger zone. Let us wait and watch which contestant will get an exit pass for the finale week.