Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Double Elimination Week 9

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has completed its ninth week and entered the tenth week. The contestants are giving controversial content to the show and grabbing the attention of the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is getting a higher TRP rating than previous seasons. The audience are having debates on social media platforms about the contestants' performance and behavior in the tasks. Anyway, from day one of the show Azeem and Dhanalakshmi are making show more interesting by getting into ugly spats and arguments with other contestants in the tasks. The social media is full of Azeem and Vikraman's fights and netizens are judging them.

Well, there is other speculation doing rounds on the social media platform that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers are planning for double elimination. As the show passed nine weeks so it's time for either double elimination or wild card entry. The viewers were eager about the wild card entry and there were rumors that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT season 1 contestant had many chances for a wild card entry. But there is no official announcement from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers. Talking about the ninth-week elimination, the contestants who are in the nomination list are Azeem, Shivin, Janany, ADK, Amudhavanan, Ram, and Ayesha. According to sources, Ayesha and Ram have been evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house for the ninth week. Let us wait and watch which contestant will face the axe.