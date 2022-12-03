Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are having intense drama in the house and grabbing the attention of the audience. Azeem has crossed his line in this week's task and violated Bigg Boss rules. Anyway, he later apologized and begged Bigg Boss Tamil producers not to air the video of him pushing Amudavanan. Azeem apologized to Amudavanan as well for pushing him. The video of Azem pushing Amudavanan is doing the rounds on social media platforms. A section of the audience says that Azeem's real face has been revealed, and they are asking Vijay Television to eliminate him. On the other hand, Azeem's fan following has been doubled and he getting saved with the highest voting percentage every week.

Meanwhile, there are speculations doing round that Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning for double elimination this week. As we said earlier, Dhanalakshmi and Queency are in danger zones. If Bigg Boss Tamil makers plan for double these two contestants have many chances to get exit pass from the show.