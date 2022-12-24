Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Dhanalakshmi Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are going to face a twist in this week's elimination. The contestants in the house are giving head to head to competition with each other to get into the good books of the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are enjoying the drama and controversial fights between the contestants. Well, the contestants are grabbing the eyeballs of the audience with their unique game strategy. Talking about this week's elimination, the contestants who got nominated for the 11th-week elimination are Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman.

As per the sources, Dhanalakshmi is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house. Dhanalakshmi gave her best and she gained huge popularity outside the show. Her fights and high drama got the highest TRP rating for the show. Well, it is shocking elimination for the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers. Let us wait and watch tonight’s episode.