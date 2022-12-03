Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Danger Zone Contestants Week 8

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has completed its eighth week and entered its ninth week. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants are giving their best to escape elimination and enter the grand finale. Azeema and Dhana's high drama is a never-ending story for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers. In this week's task, Dhan and Azeem got into a heated argument with their contestants. Talking about the week 8 elimination process, Rachitha, Queency, Kathirravan, Dhanalakshmi, and Janany.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 voting result, Rachitha, Kathirravan, and Janany are in the safe zone, while Queency and Dhanalakshimi are in the danger zone. The speculation says that Queency will get an exit pass from the show, where Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers might save Dhana for the TRP rating. If the rumours of Queency's elimination is true then her fans might set the internet on fire. Queency has a massive fan base outside the Bigg Boss house, and her fans never miss an opportunity to trend her on social media platforms. Let us wait and watch which contestant will get eviction pass this week. Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.