Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Danger Zone Contestants Week 5

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are giving quality content like never before in Bigg Boss Tamil history. We can say that Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 might break all the TRP records of Vijay Television by the end of its run. It is worth mentioning here that even though Dhanalakshmi's fights seem irritating, viewers are eager to know what is happening in the house and thoroughly enjoy Dhana's drama.

Well, this week the equation between Janany and ADK has changed after Janany was called to the confession room and asked a question as part of the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss asked Janany who the masked person was in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house, to which she took ADK's name.

Contestants outside the confession room could see what a contestant in the confession room was answering. However, ADK was stunned by Janany's answer, and there was a heated argument after Janany came out of the confession room. ADK stated that he thought Janany was his sister, but she backstabbed him.

Well, coming to the nominated contestants for this week's elimination--Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram. The contestants who are in the safe zone are Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, and Ayesha. While Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram are in the danger zone. As per sources, there is a high chance of either Maheswari or Ram getting evicted from the show this week.

Meanwhile, Azeem is in the top position with the highest vote percentage. It appears Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are liking Azeem. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.