Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Danger Zone Contestants Week 14 Elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are gearing up for the grand finale next week. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants who are left in the house for the finale battle are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman.

There were no tasks given to the contestants, and the eliminated contestants entered the house to boost the remaining contestants for the finale. The eliminated contestants evaluated performances of the finalist and spent quality time with them while wishing them luck before leaving the house.

Well, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers had an eye feast last week as they got to see their favorite contestants enter the house again.

With another weekend nearing, it’s time for the final around of elimination before Bigg Boss 6 Tamil grand finale. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are desperate to know who will be eliminated in the last week elimination.

The nominated contestants are ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Azeem, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman are in the safe zone, while ADK and Kathirravan are in the danger zone.

Speculation is rife that there is a high chance of ADK facing the axe in the finale week. Who do you think will be eliminated this week? Comment below