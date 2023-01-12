Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Contestants Ranking Week 14

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in a few days. The contestants are giving their best and impressing the audience with their behavior and performance in the tasks. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house for the grand finale race are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. As the finale is approaching, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having debates on social media platforms over the winner and runner-up of the show. They predict that Vikraman and Shivin for winner and runner up. They say that Azeem might end up as the second runner-up of the show.

Check out the ranking of contestants in Week 14th

Vikraman: 1

Shivin: 2

Azeem: 3

ADK: 4

Amudhavanan: 5

Nandhini: 6

Kathirravan: 7