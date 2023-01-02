Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Contestants Position In 13th Week

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale in other few weeks. The contestants are trying their best to impress the audience and escape the elimination. Bigg Boss Tamil makers planed family round last to boost up the contestants. It seems like contestants might change their game strategy this week. Well, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Hasaan eliminated Manikanta in the 12th-week elimination. Anyway, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 contestants expected no elimination this week on the occasion of the new year. After Manikanta's elimination, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman.

Check out the contestants position in week 13

Vikraman: 1

Shivin: 2

Azeem: 3

Rachitha: 4

Nandhini: 5

Kathiravan: 6

Amuthavanan: 7