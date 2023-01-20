Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Amudhavanan Leaves Bigg Boss House, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week tomorrow. The audience are eager to know which contestant will bag the trophy. As if now, Azeem and Vikraman are in the talks of winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers predict that Azeem will bag the trophy. Anyway, Shivin is also getting huge support from the audience. On the other hand, Amudhavanan who has won the ticket of finale and entered the finale first is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. The reports say that Amudhavanan walked out of the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house by taking the Rs 13 lakh offered by Bigg Boss. However, viewers did not expect that Amudhavanan would have this long a journey in the house.

Amudhavanan was predicted for the elimination when broke rules in the house by peeping into the ladies' washroom. He also got hatred from the audience for that incident. But later he impressed the viewers with his performance in the ticket to finale and won the task. So, after Amudhavanan’s elimination, Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini are left for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale.