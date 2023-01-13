Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: ADK or Who Will Be Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are giving their best in the tasks and trying every trick in the trade to lay their hands on the BB Tamil 6 trophy. The contestants are having fun and enjoying the moments in the house as the show is heading towards the finale.

Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having debates and discussions on social media about the winner and runner-up of the show. A majority of the audience are predicting that Azeem might bag the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. Shivin or Vikraman may end as the first and second runner-ups of the show. BB 6 Tamil contestants who are left in house for the grand finale are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman.

Meanwhile, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman are nominated contestants of finale eliminations. It is known that Amudhavanan won the ticket to finale task and escaped nominations. Amudhavanan is the first contestant to enter the finale.

As per social media pages, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 voting results, ADK and Kanthi are in the danger zone. Report has it that there is a high chance of Kanthi facing the axe this week. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.