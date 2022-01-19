Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Version Titled Bigg Boss Ultimate

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 host Kamal Hasaan announced on the grand finale stage that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT is soon going to hit the OTT platform. Kamal Hasaan has stated that he will only be hosting the OTT show. Bigg Boss OTT is being followed by all language Bigg Boss makers. First, the Bigg Boss Hindi makers introduced the Bigg Boss OTT show with a few changes and the host was Karan Johar.

The Bigg Boss Hindi OTT was aired on the Voot platform. Bigg Boss OTT is a show which only airs on OTT platforms. No episodes of Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on television. The show is live streamed 24*7. So the audience can watch contestants inside the house all the time.

The audience can only watch the live feed if they happen to be the subscribers of the particular OTT platform. If they are non-subscribers, then a one-hour episode will be aired on the OTT platform daily. In Hindi, the Bigg Boss OTT concept was "connection". Contestants in the house were required to choose their partners before entering the house and should play the game as Jodi after entering the house. But as per a source, the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning something different to grab the attention of the audience.

The source says that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT might launch after two months, that is April or May. So let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning. By the way Kamal announced on the grand finale day that Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be titled Bigg Boss Ultimate! That's some creativity.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up to host the Bigg Boss Telugu in OTT format.

