Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Confirmed Contestants List

Jan 30, 2022, 14:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 ended on a grand note  in the first week of this
month (January 2022). Raju was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

The show organizers are all set to start Bigg Boss Tamil ultimate, which is the OTT version of the show. Kamal Haasan will be launching the show this evening at 6PM. 

The show will be telecast on Disney plus hotstar. Here’s the confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss Ultimate OTT:

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Anitha Sampath

Balaji Murugadoss

Bharani

Juliana

Oviya

Senhan

Suruthi Periyasami

Vanitha

Nadia Chang

Pavni Reddy


Read More:

Tags: 
bigg boss tamil OTT
bigg boss tamil ott contestants
bigg boss tamil OTT date
bigg boss tamil ultimate contestants
Advertisement
Back to Top