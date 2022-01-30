Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Confirmed Contestants List

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 ended on a grand note in the first week of this

month (January 2022). Raju was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

The show organizers are all set to start Bigg Boss Tamil ultimate, which is the OTT version of the show. Kamal Haasan will be launching the show this evening at 6PM.

The show will be telecast on Disney plus hotstar. Here’s the confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss Ultimate OTT:

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Anitha Sampath

Balaji Murugadoss

Bharani

Juliana

Oviya

Senhan

Suruthi Periyasami

Vanitha

Nadia Chang

Pavni Reddy