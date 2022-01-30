Bigg Boss Tamil OTT Confirmed Contestants List
Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 ended on a grand note in the first week of this
month (January 2022). Raju was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.
The show organizers are all set to start Bigg Boss Tamil ultimate, which is the OTT version of the show. Kamal Haasan will be launching the show this evening at 6PM.
The show will be telecast on Disney plus hotstar. Here’s the confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss Ultimate OTT:
Abhirami Venkatachalam
Anitha Sampath
Balaji Murugadoss
Bharani
Juliana
Oviya
Senhan
Suruthi Periyasami
Vanitha
Nadia Chang
Pavni Reddy