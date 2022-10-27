Bigg Boss Tamil 6: What Exactly Happened During Toy Task?

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants are making a lot of noise in the house. Besides, there are a lot of controversies in the show. The drama played by contestants pulling the audience to watch the show. With the contestants revealing their true faces, the BB Tamil 6 viewers are able to judge who is correct and who is wrong.

Following the toy task, Vijay TV viewers have started trolling contestants on Twitter. They are also indulging in debates over the performance of the contestants. Meanwhile, the issue between Dhanalakshmi and Sherin is making the headlines and become a hotly discussed topic all over social media. We can say that Azeem, Sherin, and Dhanalakshmi were holding discussions inside the house to judge who pushed Sherin hard because of which she was hurt.

Dhanalakshmi strongly denied pushing Sherin and asked the Bigg Boss to show that particular video and prove if she pushed Sherin. She also said she is ready to apologise to any contestant in the house by falling at their feet, if she was at fault.

Now, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers posted that particular clip on Twitter, which clearly shows both Sherin and Dhanalakshmi being pushed away at the same time. But Dhanalakshmi immediately gets up to play her game, while Sherin falls to the ground on her head and is dazed.

As per audience' observation, Sherin fell but did not hurt her head. Contestants and viewers are puzzled why Sherin is acting like she got her head injured when it did not happen. This, despite the fact that the video shows that there is a slim chance of her injuring her head.

Now, amid all his confusion, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers want Bigg Boss to clearly reveal whose mistake it was. And was Sherin really injured or is she just pretending? However, the toy task is getting more interesting and no contestant is sparing any opportunity to win the captaincy task.

Comment your opinion on the toy task below. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Makers Will Save These 2 Contestants For TRPs