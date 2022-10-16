Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vikram Actress Wild Card Entry Confirmed?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has successfully completed its first week and host Kamal Haasan is super impressed by the way things are progressing in the house. all the contestants seem to be in full josh and giving the show their all to prove their worth.

And they have succeeded in doing so as the Bigg Boss host himself admitted that as an audience, he was very satisfied with their performance.

In the weekly roundup with Kamal Haasan, the Kollywood Ulaganayagan enquired if the contestants had settled down in the Bigg Boss house.

With one week gone, contestants are now waiting for first week's elimination process. With every participant doing their best, it would be interesting to watch who will get evicted from the house first.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with talks about a possible wild card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, then a top Kollywood actress is said to be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house as a wild card entrant.

As per reports, Myna Nandhini who was seen playing Santhanam's third wife Sumithra, will be the wild card entrant in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

What do you think, guys? Let us know your thoughts on this. Don't forget to watch this space for all updates from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.