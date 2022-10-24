Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Third Week Nomination List

In yesterday's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 weekend episode, host Kamal Haasan kept a check on the contestants' catfights. Viewers were shocked by GP Muthu's walkout from the show. BiggBos Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan spoke with GP Muthu about his opinion on quitting the show. Kamal Haasan tried to convince him by telling him about his popularity and the support he was getting from the audience, but GP Muthu was not convinced and walked out of the show. On the other hand, when Kamal Haasan told contestants to give red card to the contestant who who does not deserve to stay in the house. Azeem was the contestant who got the most red cards from the contestants, and he was also the first saved contestant in the second week of elimination. However, Shanthi is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Well, second-week high drama got Vijay TV highest TRP rating.

As per Bigg Boss Tamil 6, the nomination process is taking place. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate each other in the confession room. According to the social media speculation, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Janany, Ayesha, Rachitha, Maheshwari, Adk, Azeem, and Asal. Anyway, we should wait for the official list in tonight's episode.