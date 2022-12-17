Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Surprise Elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers Vijay TV gave a surprise to twist to the viewers in the elimination episode.

In fact, till a few hours ago, ADK was said to be in the danger zone of getting eliminated from the BB 6 Tamil house. He was one of the nominated contestants this week. However, the latest report is that not ADK, but Janany has been eliminated.

Yes. You read that right. If the buzz about Bigg Boss 6 Tamil elimination is any indication, then Kamal Haasan has evicted Janany from Bigg Boss house.

It is known that Janany had an equal number of followers and critics on social media ever since her entry into the house. Yet viewers thought she was TRP material and would survive till the finals.

If this news of elimination is true, then Janany's elimination comes as a shock to everyone.

BB 6 Tamil Viewers, who do you think deserved to get evicted this week? Let us know in the comments section.

Watch this space for more updates.

Also Read: Aryavardhan Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9