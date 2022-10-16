Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Shivin Epic Reply Wins Hearts

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 host Kamal Haasan must be on cloud nine, what with the show getting all the attention. It appears Vijay TV has managed to pick the best contestants this time for the season.

In fact in the weekend episode yesterday, Kamal expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the contestants, saying they were

all doing a great job in the Bigg Boss house. Kamal also went on to add that he felt that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has gained a lot of attention with controversies in the very first week itself and that the momentum will pick up in the days to come.

Meanwhile, contestants are doing their best to keep the small screen viewers glued to their TV screens with their performance.

In a latest video clip that has gone viral, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestant Shivin has made a statement that has not only gone viral but also won the hearts of the audience.

Shivin was seen saying, "En team la enna vida periya periya leaders ellam irukaanga nu ninaikuran, adhunaala ennoda leadership perusa katta mudiyala nu ninaikuren." Loosely translated, this means...I think that there are great leaders in my team, so I think that I cannot build my leadership.

Fans who watched this are saying that Shivin is not only a good leader but also a team player. If she continues the same attitude, she will definitely reach the finals.

