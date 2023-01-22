Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Pic of Kamal Haasan Lifting Azeem's Hand Viral

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 grand finale is going to air tonight at 6 p.m. Netizens are excited to know who will bag the trophy. There are five hours more left for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 finale. Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin are the top three contestants for the finale race. Well, there are many speculations and predictions happening on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers say that Azeem bagged the trophy following Vikraman as the runner-up of the show. Meanwhile, Shivin is predicted to be the second runner-up. On the other hand, there are photos of Kamal Hasaan lifting Azeem’s hand as the winner that is going viral on social media. However, it is clear that the pics were edited, but netizens believe that Azeem won Bigg Boss Tamil season 6.