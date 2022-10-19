Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Official Nomination List

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 second week nominations took place with the high-voltage drama between the contestants. # BiggBossTamil6 is trending on social media, particularly on Twitter, due to the contestant's performance.We can say that Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 might be the best from Kannada, Telugu and Hindi Bigg Boss show. Netizens say that for season 6, Bigg Boss Tamil makers have chosen interesting contestants who are giving content to the show. Talking about the nominations, Azeem, Maheshwari, Ram, and Dhanalakshmi are directly nominated, so contestants are not allowed to choose them, while GP Mauthu escaped the second-week elimination by winning the captaincy task. After one journey, the contestants got to know each other and nominated each other over their reasons. But a section of the contestants nominated others for unnecessary reasons.

The contestants who got nominated for second week elimination are Aysha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Maheshwari, Nivaashiyni, Queency, Rachitha, Ram, Shanthi, Sheriina, Shivin, and Vikraman. Shivin is topping the voting polls. As per the social media platform, Aysha, Shivin, Azeem, Rachitha, Vikraman, Ram Dhanalakshmi, and Maheswari are in the safe zone. Queency, Nivaashiyni, Sheriina, and Shanthi are in the danger zone. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 nominated contestants are ready to face the first eviction.

