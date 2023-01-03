Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Nomination List Week 13

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is inching towards the grand finale week soon. The contestants are trying their best to impress the audience in order to bag the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 trophy.

Manikanta was the latest contestant to get evicted from the house. The contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 6 Tamil glass house are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers say that Vikraman and Shivin have many chances of ending up in the top two positions.

In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss roasted contestants and asked about they contributed to the show in these many days. And BB 6 tamil contestants tried to explain to the Bigg Boss about their contribution. It seems like Boss Tamil season 6 viewers enjoyed yesterday’s episode.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are on the nomination list for the 13th-week elimination process are Amuthavanan, Azeem, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. A section of the audience has predicted double elimination this week.

In this season of Bigg Boss Tamil 6, Vijay TV did not plan any double elimination as the show is just about to reach the finale. BB Tamil 6 viewers are expecting some twist in the 13th-week elimination. A few unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 pages say that makers might plan mid-week elimination in the finale week.