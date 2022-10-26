Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Makers Will Save These 2 Contestants For TRPs

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: With each day passing, things in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house are heating up and contestants are divided into groups. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 successfully completed two weeks and the season has entered its third week. Going by the contestants' performance over the last twp weeks, BB Tamil 6 viewers feel that Azeem and Maheshwari are the most targeted contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. They say that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers will keep saving these two contestants for the sake of TRP rating as they are providing content to the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is getting good viewership and this season has better content than the previous seasons. Even Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan admitted as much in the very first week itself. The third-week nomination process took place yesterday and the equation between the contestants changed after the nomination. The contestants who have been nominated for elimination this week are Asal, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Janany, Maheshwari, and Rachitha.

According to unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Janany is topping the polls with the highest vote percentage. The audience says that contestants are targeting Janany and making her do all the work in the house which was not assigned by the captain. Asal, Ayesha, Janany and Azeem are in the safe zone while Maheshwari, Dinesh, and Rachitha are in the danger zone.

The voting percentage changes each day depending on the contestants' performance. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss said Nivaashini, Myna Nandhini, Kathiravan, Shivin, Amudhavanan, Robert, and Manikandan cannot be nominated for this week's elimination.