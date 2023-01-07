Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Plans Sudden Elimination

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been making the news for quite some time. The show has been concluded, and it will end in a couple of days from now. The show organizers are planning for sudden elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Last night, there was a buzz that Shivin was eliminated from the show.

We are hearing that the popular and strong contestant Rachitha has been eliminated from the show. We are not so sure who really got evicted from the show this week.

Shivin and Rachitha's elimination made loud noises on social media.

Who do you think has more chance to get eliminated from the show?

