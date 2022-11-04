Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Birthday Celebration This Weekend

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers and contestants are set to celebrate host Kamal Haasan's birthday in this weekend's episode. According to the sources, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants are preparing for some special performances in the weekend episode. So we can say that Vijay Television is planning to celebrate Kamal Haasan's birthday in the BB house. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 host Kamal Haasan has a massive following for his own style of hosting the show. A section of the audience watch Tamil Bigg Boss only on weekend for Kamal Haasan's hosting.

Well, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Azeem, Ayesha, Vikraman, Kathiravan, and Sherina. Ayeesha and Azeem are topping the voting polls. Sherina are is in the bottom position. The sources say that Sherina has many chances to get an exit pass this week. Let us wait and watch which contestant will face the axe this week. Stay tuned to the Sakshi Post for more updates.