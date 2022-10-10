Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Interesting Facts About Janany Kunaseelan

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 started on October 9. A total of 20 contestants stepped into Bigg Boss house. Janany Kunaseelan also entered the house as one of the contestants. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil Newsreader. She appeared in Star Tamil TV as a newsreader known for hosting 5 pm news on the channel & IBC Tamil YouTube.

After she was introduced as the contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, she has got many fan pages.

Here are some stunning pics of Janany Kunaseelan.

