Bigg Boss Tamil 6: I Treated You Like My Sister, ADK to Janany

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants again grabbed the attention of the audience with an ugly fight in the bakery task, thanks to Dhanalakshmi and Manikandan. In yesterday's task Dhana and Manikandan got into a heated argument after MAnikandan snatched the item from her hand. Dhanalakshmi gets up quickly and grabs the box from Manikandan's hand and yells at him for his rude behavior. So yesterday's episode was full of Dhana and Manikandan drama. In today's episode, as per the promo, ADK and Janani's relationship is said to go sour.

Bigg Boss assigns a luxury budget task every week. So in this week's luxury budget task, Bigg Boss summons a contestant to the confession room and asks them a question. The same question will be asked to other contestants sitting outside. If the answer given by the contestant inside the confession room matches with that of the contestant outside, then that contestant will be awarded 200 points.

This time, Janany is called to the confession room and was asked questions. But her reply hurts ADK, leading to an argument between the t two. We don't want to reveal much here or play spoilsport. Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6 on Vijay TV to find out more.

