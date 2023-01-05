Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finals Date and Time

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating, and the makers are coming up with unique tasks to grab the attention of the audience. Bigg Bos Tamil 6 contestants who left the glasshouse for the finale battle are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are having debates and a fan war about the winner and runner-up of the show. Well, there is a week ahead for the contestants to impress the audience with their performances and finale eliminations.

As per the sources, if Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers are planning a double or midweek elimination then the finale may air next week on January 14th and 15th. In another case, if there is single elimination this week then the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale will premier on January 21st. The majority of the audience are expecting double elimination this week and a finale on Sankranti.

Well, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. They say that Shivin, Rachitha, and Vikraman will be in the top three positions. Rachitha and Shivin are getting huge support from the viewers and getting the highest voting percentage. Who do you think will bag the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 trophy? Comment below.