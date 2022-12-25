Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Eliminated Contestant Dhanalakshmi Earnings 

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants have completed the eleventh week and entered into 12th week. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants who are left for the grand finale are Adk, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kadhirravan, Myna, Vikraman, Rachitha, Shivin, and Manikandan. Dhanalaskmi is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show. Dhana has entered the audience with her high drama and controversial fights with other contestants in the tasks. Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are stunned with Dhanalakshmi's elimination. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers expected makers will save Dhana for TRP rating. We can say that Dhanalakshmi's fight has got Vijay Television its highest TRP rating. After Dhana's elimination, there have been many searches about her remuneration.

The reports say that Dhanalakshmi's remuneration from Vijay Television is around Rs 3 lakh per week. So Dhanalakshmi's total remuneration for the eleventh week is around Rs 30 lakh. There is no official statement from the actress. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers are planning.