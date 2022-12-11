Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eliminated Contestant Ayesha Earnings 

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestant Ayesha's elimination is creating noise on the internet. Ayesha's elimination is unexpected, and viewers did not expect Bigg Boss Tamil season makers to evict her. Ayesha has gained huge popularity after entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Her fans are demanding Vijay Television to get her back or replace Ayesha's elimination. It seems like Ayesha has impressed the audience with her performance and behaviour in the task. It is worth mentioning that, if Bigg Boss Tamil makers plan single elimination Ayesha would get saved this week but due to double elimination she has got the exit pass from the show. Ram and Ayesha are recent contestants to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.

After Ayesha's elimination rumour there are many searches about her remuneration from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 show. As per the reports, Ayesha's estimated remuneration from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 and Vijay Television is around Rs 3 lakh per week. So the total remuneration of Ayesha is around Rs 27 to 30 lakh for nine weeks. Anyway, there is no official announcement from the actress.