Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestants Vote Percentage Week 5

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 fifth week elimination is ahead and viewers are eager to know which contestant will get evicted this week. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is breaking TRP records set by other shows on Vijay TV. Also, the TRPs seem to be higher than the previous seasons, thanks to Dhanalakshmi's drama in the tasks.

In this week's bakery task, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants did not give up and each day there was a new fight between two contestants that went viral on social media platforms.

In a recent Bigg Boss 6 Tamil promo dropped by Vijay TV, Janany breaks down and creates huge drama that she doesn't want any arguments after contestants hint at her being the worst performer of the week.

BiggBoss Tamil 6 viewers are witnessing new things and behavior with each passing day. Well, the contestants who are in the nomination list are Azeem, Vikraman, ADK, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram. Guess what? Azeem is again topping the opinion polls with the highest vote percentage and Vikraman is in the second position.

Check out the voting percentage:

Azeem: 93.08%

Vikraman: 87.65%

ADK: 76.92%

Ayesha: 72.15%

Dhanalakshmi: 65.84%

Maheswari: 44.7%

Ram: 32.51%