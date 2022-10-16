Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestants Hit Sixes in First Week Itself

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is one of the hugely watched TV reality shows in Tamil Nadu. The choice of contestants, the plot and the way host Kamal Haasan handles the contestants make the show worth watching.

Yesterday was first weekend for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants and Kamal Haasan as expected, made his entry into the house.

He gave full marks to all the contestants saying that when he watched the show as an audience, he felt that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 had started hitting sixes in the very first week itself. He seemed to be impressed by the contestants' performance over the week.

During his talk, the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host also enquired if the commoners who entered as contestants felt comfortable in the house.

He also asked housemates to choose least interested contestants in the house. He also asked contestants to express their opinion without any fear.

Kamal concluded saying this was by far the best season in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Now, it would be interesting to watch which contestant will be the first to leave Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Stay tuned for updates.