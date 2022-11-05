Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Sherina Evicted From House

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting the highest TRP rating and the doll task and drama task have got massive response from the viewers. Bigg Boss 6 Tamil contestants are giving good content to the show and keeping the audience hooked to the show. The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Vikraman, Azeem, Kathiravan, Ayesha, and Sherina.

According to per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Vikraman, Azeem, and Ayesha are in the safe zone while Kathiravan and Sherina are in the danger zone. Sherina is in the bottom position with the least vote percentage. Now, the latest buzz in social media is that Sherina has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.

Sherina has a huge fan following outside the house, but she got negative image in last week's captaincy task. In last week's captaincy task, Sherina pretended to be injured in the toy task, which led to a heated argument and fight between Dhanalakshmi and Azeem. Sherina escaped elimnination last week as she was not in the nomination list. But Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers decided to eliminate Sherina this week at any cost and it seems they did it finally. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation on this.

Let us wait and watch to see who will face the axe in fifth week Bigg Boss Tamil 6 elimination.