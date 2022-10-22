Bigg Boss Tamil 6: This Contestant is Safe

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: With the each day passing, the contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 are revealing their true faces in the tasks. Last week, Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Dhanalakshmi was considered as the devil of the show by the viewers. Dhanalakshmi’s and GP Muthu high voltage drama got Bigg Boss Tamil 6 highest TRP ratings last week.

And this week, Azeem became the showstopper, thanks to his spat with Ayesha. Azeem was also the most trolled contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house this week.

The words he used in the fight with Ayeesha invited a lot of flak and hate from the viewers and her fans alike.

In the weekend episode, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan asked the contestants to give red card to the contestant who does not deserve to stay in the house. Yes, most of the contestants gave red card to Azeem and we can understand why contestants want to eliminate Azeem from the house. But tough luck, Azeem was the first contestant to get saved by the Bigg Boss in the second-week elimination process on Bigg Boss 6 Tamil. Let us wait and watch, who will be the first contestant to face the axe from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 show. For the unversed, GP Muthu walked out of the show. So we do not know if this week too will be no elimination. If you have any guesses which contestant could be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house, Comment below