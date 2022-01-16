Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Winner Name Leaked, Deets Inside

Curtains will come down on the most-watched TV reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. The countdown has begun for the grand finale and the audience can't wait to know the name of the winner and runner-up of the show.

We can say that in these 105 days of the show's run, contestants learned a lot, entertained the viewers, and won the hearts of Bigg Boss Tamil viewers.

While a few contestants gained popularity, a few of them lost ground, which is very common in any Bigg Boss show.

Bigg Boss is all about how contestants prove themselves to impress the audience with their behavior. Even the audience vote and eliminate contestant based on their behavior towards other contestant and the game strategy they use.

Some contestants get lucky like Niroop and Pavani, who got support from the channel despite the viewers showing their thumbs down.

Now talking about the winner. We have been hearing that either Raju or Priyanka will walk away with the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy. According to unofficial sources, Raju and Priyanka are topping the voting polls. Earlier, Pavani’s name was trending for the title, but as per sources, Priyanka could end up as the winner, and Raju or Pavani may be the runner-up. Coming to the second runner-up, the names of Niroop and Pavani are being heard. Who do you guess will be the winner? Let us know your guess for runner-up also in your comments.