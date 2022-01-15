Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Which Contestant Will Step Out of Title Race for Money?

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is heading towards the grand finale. Host Kamal Haasan is all set to welcome the guests to the finals. The top 5 contestants in the house are enjoying Pongal festivities with eliminated contestants who entered the house to take part in the finals. As we you all know, in the grand finale round, makers try to tempt the contestants with money in place of the trophy. Yes, last week also makers gave contestants money task during which time, Bigg Boss told the contestants that money gets double per hour.

And Ciby took Rs 12 lakhs and walked out of the house. The same will be repeated in the grand finale also.

As of now Priyanka and Raju names are been heard as potentials winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title. The audience feels that neither Priyanka or Raju will choose money over title. But they think that either Amir or Pavani may step out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title race with the cash bag.

Niroop is strong and he never gives up his game for money as he proved last week. Most of the time, no contestant chooses money over the Bigg Boss title in the finale round because they will have their own mind game. Do you have any guess as to which contestant will choose money over the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy? Let us know in your comments.