Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Week 3 Nominations: Contestants in Danger Zone

Irrespective of language, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan is also doing well and fans are eagerly waiting to know who is going to step out of the house this weekend. All the contestants are trying their best to get the coins and it is all known knowledge that the first luxury budget task started this week.

In the third week, a total of the nine contestants have been nominated. Here is the list of nominated contestants - Akshara, Pavni, Priyanka, Isai Vaani, Chinna Ponnu, Abhishek, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, and Abinay. According to the reports Abhishek, Chinna Ponnu and Abhinay are in the danger zone and they have got minimum votes.

In the recent task, ‘Pancha Thanthiram’, the Bigg Boss house was transformed into a museum. As a part of the task, the contestants should pick the coins without the notice of others and if someone notices them picking the coin then they need to keep it in the same place and head to jail. If the nominated contestants get the coin then they have the power to save others and will get immunity.

Here is the latest promo, just give a look at it.