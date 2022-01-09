Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Viewers Troll Vijay TV for Eliminating Thamarai Selvi

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant Thamarai got a red card in the last week's elimination. She was one of the strongest contestants of this season. Thamarai gave her best in every task and did not give up on any challenging tasks to enter the grand finale.

The audience was impressed with her game strategy. Her eviction news has shocked Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers slam Vijay TV and dubbed Thamarai's Elimination as unfair.

They say that the makers eliminated Thamarai in place of Pavani place. Netizens say that Thamarai is one of the deserving contestants of the season and had played well when compared to the Pavani. It seems that Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers are disappointed with Vijay TV. They are asking Vijay TV as to why the makers kept the voting poll when they are not eliminating contestants based on the vote count.

However, let me tell you unfair elimination is not unheard of and quite common in the Bigg Boss show. The makers at times eliminate strong contestants without taking into account the voting percentage. When Bigg Boss announced Niroop as the second finalist, a section of the audience already predicted that Thamarai would get an exit pass.

According to the voting poll, Niroop and Pavani were in the danger zone. Netizens say that the makers have made two undeserving contestants finalist by eliminating strong contestant unfairly. In last week's money task, Niroop was trying to manipulate Thamarai to walk out of the house with money, but she refused to accept as she was confident of reaching the finals. However, Ciby took the cash bag and walked out of the house smiling. Now, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers are feeling sorry for Thamarai.