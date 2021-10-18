Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Viewers Troll Abhishek Raaja Over Isaivani Jibe

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is getting more popular by the day, thanks to the entertainment quotient. This season has completed two weeks successfully. In tonight's episode, the confession room nominations will take place, and there is a buzz doing the rounds that Chinna Ponnu and Pavani Reddy could emerge as the most nominated contestants. On the other hand, Bigg Boss assigned housemates the task of bringing out the opponent contestants' emotions, which can be laughter, anger, sadness, etc.

In the process, Abhishek Raaja and Varun dressed up as girls and tried their best to bring out the emotions of the housemates. Isaivani was completely in control of her emotions and did not laugh at Abhishek's joke. Later, Abhishek tried to bring out her sad emotions by pointing out her social status, but Annachi stopped him and corrected him. Now, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers who have watched the promo are trolling Abhishek Raaja over his behaviour and say that he has lost respect.

But one thing is for sure, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are all set to witness high drama between Annachi and Abhishek in the episode tonight. Who do you support, Annachi or Abhishek? Comment below.