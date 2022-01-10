Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Top Two Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 grand finale will be aired this weekend, on January 16. As the grand finale is approaching, there are a lot of predictions over the winner and runner-up of season 5.

Thamarai was the last contestant to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. Yes. She was eliminated last week.

Meanwhile, we already told you that the audience is disappointed with Vijay TV for the unfair elimination of Thamarai. There is a rumor that Thamarai was evicted in place of Pavani. We can say that Thamarai's elimination will surely affect the vote bank of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Earlier, viewers were seen in a discussion on social media platforms saying what was the point of voting when the makers were not considering the audience's votes and making their own decision to eliminate contestants.

Thamarai was in the third position, and everyone expected that she might be the second runner-up of the show. As Thamarai was eliminated, the top two contestants are said to be Raju and Priyanka. Raju and Priyanka have been trending all over the social media platforms over the last week. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers are eager to know which contestant is leading the vote bank. As per the unofficial Polls, Priyanka is topping the charts, and the talk on Twitter is that Priyanka will lift the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title and Raju might be the runner up of the show.

Who do you think will be the winner of season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil 5? Comment below.