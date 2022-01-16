Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Runner up Contestant Name Leaked

Here is a breaking news for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers. Priyanka has become the runner up of season 5. Priyanka fans expected that she will end up as a winner and Raju as the runner up, but their expectations went wrong. Earlier Priyanka fans were confident that she will take home the trophy at any cost and they tried their best to promote her. It won't be wrong gi say that Priyanka's popularity has grown since her entry into Bigg Boss house. The audience loved her performance and game strategy. Priyanka won the hearts of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers with her comic timing with Annache and her disagreements with Niroop.

Earlier, when Priyanka was not seen in a few promos, the audience slammed Bigg Boss makers for playing a 'fixed game' and not showing Priyanka in the promos. Priyanka was always highlighted in every promo from day one of the show, but the makers are now not giving much screen place to Priyanka which has reportedly affected her vote bank.

Anyway, there's no denying that Priyanka fans tried their best to make Priyanka the winner. But it seems that the makers had other plans. According to the buzz doing the rounds on social media, Raju has bagged the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy, Priyanka has been declared as the first runner up, followed by Pavani who is said to be the second runner up.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost to witness the winning moments in Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale.