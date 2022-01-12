Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Raju Beats Priyanka, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is heading towards the grand finale in a few more days. Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has entertained the audience but it seems that it did not garner the expected TRP ratings as season 4.

Anyway, the show makers have tried their best to grab the attention of the audience. The fights and drama between the contestants have kept the viewers glued to their television sets.

The top five contestants who are in the grand finale race are Raju, Priyanka, Pavani Reddy, Amir and Niroop. However, Raju and Priyanka are in the race for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title.

According to an unofficial poll, Raju and Priyanka are topped the voting polls. Raju fans tried hard to beat Priyanka's popularity and finally they seem to have succeeded in their mission.

Priyanka was always at the top from day one of the show, the audience always loved Priyanka and her game strategy. Even Raju gained huge popularity outside the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. He impressed the viewers with his genuine game and straight-forwardness. Earlier, Raju and Priyanka fans were having a fan war on social media platforms and it is still continuing. As Raju is in the leading position, Priyanka fans allege that Raju hired PRs and blaming Raju fans for resorting to fake voting. We are not sure of the truth but the bottom line is that Raju has overtaken Priyanka finally. Let’s see if Raju fans can maintain the same or Priyanka fans will beat them.