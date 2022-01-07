Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Pavani Reddy In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is inching towards the grand finale this week. There are six more contestants left as Ciby walked out of the show by choosing money over the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy. Ciby shocked the contestants and the audience with his decision. All the contestants have been nominated this week for elimination, except Amir. Amir won the finale ticket.

And according to Big Boss rules, a contestant who wins the finale ticket will be safe from nominations. So we can say that Amir is the first finalist to enter the grand finale. Talking about the voting percentage of the contestants, Priyanka, Raju, and Thamarai are in the safe zone with a high voting percentage. Niroop and Pavani are in danger. But as per the unofficial voting poll, Pavani has got a lower vote percentage than Niroop.

A section of the audience wants Pavani to get a red card this week. They say that she is always after housemates instead of playing her own game. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers had even trolled Pavani saying that she displayed double standards while pretending to be good. Hence, Pavani has a negative talk on social media platforms, We can say that her romance with Abhinay Vaddi has spoiled her image outside the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. Netizens say that Niroop is a stronger contestant than Pavani. So there are high chances that Niroop will enter the grand finale episode. Who do you think will get the red card this week. Let us know in your comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.