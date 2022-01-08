Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Not Niroop, This Contestant Will Get The Red Card

The Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 makers gave an unexpected twist to the viewers by declaring Niroop as the finalist. Everyone expected that Niroop would get a red card this week as he is in the danger zone, but expectations went wrong.

According to unofficial voting polls, Pavani and Niroop were in the danger zone with the least number of votes. As Niroop escaped elimination, Pavani might get an exit pass in this week's elimination. On the other hand, social media analysis says that not Pavani but Thamarai will face elimination. If Thamarai really gets eliminated, then for sure Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers will lose interest in watching the show. Because Thamarai is a deserving contestant to be in the grand finale round. As we said earlier, Thamarai is in the third position.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers have accused Vijay TV of playing a fixed game and say that Niroop doesn't deserve to enter the grand finale round. They say this is unfair. Anyway, Pavani has had many chances to get red this week, and her fans are trending Pavani from last night by saying "unfair game."

Pavani's fans are demanding that Bigg Boss Tamil 5 makers, Vijay TV make Pavani a finalist as they planned for Niroop. They say that Pavani is the most deserving contestant to win the finale ticket compared to Niroop. However, Amir and Niroop are the first two contestants to get finale tickets. Who do you think will get an exit pass this week. Comment below.