Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: Which Contestant Will Get Evicted Today?

There is one more say left for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 grand finale. Are you curious to know about who will be the winner of season 5? Even we are eager to know and we are hearing the names of Raju and Priyanka as top contenders to win the season 5 title.

For the last two days, Pavani’s name is also trending as a top contender for the title. This is the last weekend of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 and the surviving contestants are tensed over who will bag the trophy among them. They were also seen celebrating Pongal with eliminated contestants.

According to the social media buzz, Pavani could be the first contestant to get an exit pass. Even Amir's name is doing the round. But a section of the audience feels that Pavani will end as the second runner up of the show.

A few say that if Vijay TV is planning to make Niroop a runner up, then Raju might get a red card in place of Niroop. But Raju fans are leaving no stone unturned to make him him the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Both Pavani and Raju are strong contestants and deserve to be among the top 3. Earlier, the makers saved Pavani from elimination and evicted Thamarai in place of her. So netizens say that makers will surely save Pavani even if to make her the second runner up of the show. Which contestant do you think will first get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house? Let us know.