Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale: This Contestant is Second Runner up

We can say that Bigg Boss Tamil makers' Vijay TV's move to save Pavani from elimination has yielded good results. Yes, Pavani is the second runner up of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5.

It is worth mentioning here that Pavani’s fans worked 24/7 and rooted for her, by requesting the audience to cast their votes for her. Several small screen celebrities also came out in support of her. Pavani was all-time trending on Twitter and Instagram. Her fans did not leave any stone unturned to promote her and make her the winner of Season 5. But their hard work resulted in her becoming the second runner up. If you have been regularly watching Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Pavani did not give her best in any tasks. Instead she was always seen Hanging out with Abhinay.

In a few episodes, Ciby and Raju got into an ugly fight with Pavani that is what she was up to in all her days inside the Bigg Boss house. Even Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers got irked with her relationship with Abhibay. We can say that Pavani’s closeness was one of the reasons for Abhinay Vaddi’s elimination.

According to the audience talk, Pavani is the favourite contestant of Vijay TV and that is why Bigg Boss Tamil makers saved her and eliminated other contestants in her place.

Now, we hear that Pavani is the second runner up of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Sakshi Post congratulates you Pavani Reddy and wishes you all the best.