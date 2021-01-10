Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Voting, Elimination: Shivani Narayanan In Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is almost nearing the grand finale and while there is a lot of buzz over who will get eliminated in this weekend's show, a strong rumour doing the rounds on social media is pointing towards a female contestant. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then Shivani Narayanan will be eliminated from the show this weekend. We hear that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 host Kamal Haasan is likely to show the door to Shivani Narayanan this week as she has got the least number of votes.

However, there is no denying the fact that Shivani Narayanan has played her game well and also accomplished all the tasks alloted to her by the Bigg Boss. The Tamil Bigg Boss contestant has also managed to maintain her composure throughout the show. However, she has come in for a lot of flak for being aloof and not interacting much with other housemates. But it is worth mentioning here that Shivani Narayanan was close to Balaji Murugadoss in the house which also did not escape the notice of her parents. In fact her mother even asked her about it during the family week.

Shivani has done a fantastic job of the ticket to finale task but unfortunately that may not guarantee her a place among the finalists given her low number of votes. So Bigg Boss Tamil fans are waiting to see who will get eliminated from the show this weekend.

If there is any truth to this buzz, then Shivani Narayanan will be the twelfth contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil right now include Gabriella Charlton, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Balaji and Rio Raj Som Shekar too has won the ticket to finale thanks to his consistent work on the tasks allotted to him.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has been fixed for January 17 after Pongal.