Kamal Haasan To Undergo Surgery

The most awaited grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 ended on Sunday. Aari Arjuna won the trophy and Balaji Murugadoss emerged out as the first runner up of the show.

In this show, apart from Aari and Balaji, Rio Raj, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan participated in the show.

Vijay Television took to its Instagram and shared a photo of Aari and captioned it as, #AariWins #BiggBossTamil #பிக்பாஸ் #BBTamilSeason4 #BiggBossTamil4 #VijayTelevision #VijayTv." Here is the post.

Earlier many rumours did rounds in the social media stating that Aari would win the title and this turned out true. Fans of Aari are on cloudnine.

Kamal Haasan, the host of the show presented the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj were the top five finalists of this season.

After the show, Kamal Haasan revealed that he will be undergoing a surgery soon. He stated that, "After finishing this show, I will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. I am revealing it here on this stage because I don't want to leave any room for rumours."